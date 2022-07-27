Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.40 Per Share

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.34. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:BMY opened at GBX 416.29 ($5.02) on Wednesday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1-year low of GBX 309 ($3.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 454.82 ($5.48). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 390.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 383.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,027.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

