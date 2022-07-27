Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $21.82 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 167,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

