Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IVV stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,774. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

