Blue Chip Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.13. 27,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

