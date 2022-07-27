Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the quarter.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.