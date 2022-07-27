Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

