BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of zwb stock traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.82. 159,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.12. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.90 and a 1-year high of C$23.41.

