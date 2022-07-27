BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.31 Million

BOLT (BOLT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $201,997.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.58 or 0.99955007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00128235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.