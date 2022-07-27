Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC decreased its position in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,121 shares during the period. Boxed makes up 9.1% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.84% of Boxed worth $40,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOXD. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,169,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth about $2,513,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth about $2,488,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Boxed during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOXD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other Boxed news, Director David Liu bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Liu purchased 20,000 shares of Boxed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 75,000 shares of Boxed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,648.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $252,500 in the last quarter.

Boxed stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,422. Boxed, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.63 million for the quarter.

Boxed Profile

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

