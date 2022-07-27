Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after acquiring an additional 596,358 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.