Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,705. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $72.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.