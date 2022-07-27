Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,705. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $72.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

A number of analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

