BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given New €2.50 Price Target at UBS Group

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €2.60 ($2.65) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BPER Banca from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.

BPER Banca Stock Performance

Shares of BPXXY stock remained flat at $3.12 on Wednesday. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

