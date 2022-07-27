Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.36-$1.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.36-1.40 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:BDN opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 760.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,839,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 116.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 183,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.