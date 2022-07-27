Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 524,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 172,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price objective on shares of Braveheart Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Braveheart Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$12.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

