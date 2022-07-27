Bread (BRD) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bread (BRD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $165,344.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

