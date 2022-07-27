Bread Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Bread has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $319,034.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,787.52 or 1.00199239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00127293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

