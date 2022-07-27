Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $3.64. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bridgepoint Group Price Performance

Shares of BPT opened at GBX 238.60 ($2.87) on Wednesday. Bridgepoint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 203.40 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 571 ($6.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1,497.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 261.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 340.68.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.78) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 440 ($5.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

Featured Articles

