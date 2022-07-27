Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY22 guidance to $7.44-7.74 EPS.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. 405,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 108,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
