Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMYGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY22 guidance to $7.44-7.74 EPS.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. 405,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 108,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

