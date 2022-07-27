Brokerages Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target at $31.50

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Arcellx Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts predict that Arcellx will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

