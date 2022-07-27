Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) PT at C$12.02

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.02.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BLDP opened at C$8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.34. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.46 and a 52 week high of C$24.48.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

