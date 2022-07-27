Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Price Target at $230.08

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $188.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb has a 12 month low of $164.13 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

