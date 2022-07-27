Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Target Price at GBX 1,040.63

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,040.63 ($12.54).

FRES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.64) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.16) to GBX 1,225 ($14.76) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($10.60) to GBX 770 ($9.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 651.40 ($7.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 747.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 743.03. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.02). The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,342.92.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

