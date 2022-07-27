Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $42.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,472 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

