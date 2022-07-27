Brown University Buys New Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Brown University acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,000. SentinelOne comprises 1.7% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of S. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $95,950,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 61,266.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,998 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 9,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of -16.09. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,169,255 shares of company stock worth $46,842,249. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

