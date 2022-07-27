BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Price Down 3%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 150,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 515,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

BRP Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

About BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

