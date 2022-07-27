BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Price Down 3%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 150,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 515,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
BRP Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
