Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading 2.7% Higher

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.40. 13,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 51,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.52 million and a PE ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 5.72%.

In related news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,740.84. In related news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,740.84. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,971.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,470,032.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,600 shares of company stock worth $157,984.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

