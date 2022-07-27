Bunicorn 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41,507.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $88,725.69 and $41,507.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.