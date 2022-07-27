Bunicorn 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41,507.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $88,725.69 and $41,507.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001946 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000310 BTC.
Bunicorn Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
