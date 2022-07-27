Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Butterfly Network to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 593,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.