CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Tops $56.20

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $62,311.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $56.20 or 0.00262261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold.

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

