Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

