Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.
Cadence Bank Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.
Cadence Bank Company Profile
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
