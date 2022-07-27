Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 182.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cadence Bank

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

