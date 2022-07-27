Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.30 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.06-$4.12 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.39. 8,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.30.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,534 shares of company stock valued at $66,852,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 88.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,181,000 after buying an additional 123,477 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.