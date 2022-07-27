Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$294.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.85 million.

CFW opened at C$4.55 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92.

CFW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

