Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$294.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.85 million.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. The stock has a market cap of C$174.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

