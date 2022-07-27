California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,480,867 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of AbbVie worth $877,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

ABBV stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.18. 77,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average is $149.78. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

