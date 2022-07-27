California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97,636 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $529,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 9.9% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Target by 6.8% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $152.88. 78,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.99. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

