California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $347,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $676.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.75.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

