California Public Employees Retirement System Has $453.96 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.48% of Charter Communications worth $453,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $663.47.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,395. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

