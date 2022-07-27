California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,035,750 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,428,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035,750 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Bank of America worth $594,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. 210,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,816,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $266.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

