California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 427,347 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,699,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427,347 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $426,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 78.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.56.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.65. 15,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

