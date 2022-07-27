Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $48.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Calix Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.95%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

