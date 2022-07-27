Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Callaway Golf Stock Down 2.0 %

ELY stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callaway Golf

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $571,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,564,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,410 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 896,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,836,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,442,000 after purchasing an additional 823,008 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

