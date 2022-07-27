Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $17.60

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.84. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $504.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.