Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan Sells 22,926 Shares

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan sold 22,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £36,223.08 ($43,642.27).

Ashleigh Joanne Greenan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Ashleigh Joanne Greenan sold 3,000 shares of Calnex Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.93), for a total value of £4,800 ($5,783.13).

Calnex Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded up GBX 3.47 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 164.97 ($1.99). 27,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,360. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Calnex Solutions plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.17). The company has a market cap of £144.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,257.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.69.

Calnex Solutions Increases Dividend

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Calnex Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Calnex Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

(Get Rating)

Calnex Solutions Limited designs, produces, and markets test and measurement solutions for telecommunication sectors worldwide. It offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing up to 100GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation that enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.