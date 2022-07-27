Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

CMBM stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $460.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

