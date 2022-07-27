Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Camden National has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $667.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Camden National

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.