Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$166.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$169.00 price objective (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$153.18.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$6.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$156.65. 805,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$132.38 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$152.84.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total transaction of C$33,303,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,077,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,815,610,527.83. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total transaction of C$33,303,562.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,077,098 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,610,527.83. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,036,185 shares of company stock valued at $153,932,744.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

