Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

