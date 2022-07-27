Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 151,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,164,358 shares.The stock last traded at $76.14 and had previously closed at $74.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

