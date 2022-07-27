Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. Bank of America lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cano Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Price Performance

CANO stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.10 million. Analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

